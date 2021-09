LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are investigating the Friday afternoon shooting on Chestnut street.

Officers reported to the 300 block of Chestnut and found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to UK Hospital with what they are calling "life-threatening injuries."

LEX 18 is working to get information on the scene about a suspect.

No arrests reported at this time.