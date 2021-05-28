Man wanted after alleged attempted murder of Mt. Sterling police officer

MT. STERLING, Ky. (LEX 18) — An Owingsville man is wanted after allegedly attempting to murder a police officer, according to the Mt. Sterling Police Department.

Police ask that if you see James Bussell, 46, to contact law enforcement. He is currently wanted and has an active arrest warrant for Attempted Murder (police officer), Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree and Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree.

If you have information on Bussell's whereabouts, you contact the Mount Sterling Central Dispatch at 859-498-8720. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Mount Sterling Police Department Facebook page as well. You can also contact the Kentucky State Police Morehead Post at 606-784-4127. Information provided about this persons location can remain anonymous.

Police say the most recent photo of him is below.