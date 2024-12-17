Man wanted in connection to burglary on Angliana Avenue, police report

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police report that a man is wanted in connection with a burglary that occurred on Dec. 4 near the 500 block of Angliana Avenue in Lexington.

According to officials, when officers arrived on the scene, the victim advised that the padlock and other items had been damaged and removed from their storage unit.

Further, officials say that a second victim told officers a lock on two of their storage units had also been damaged and removed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or anonymously online at BluegrassCrimeStoppers.com.