Man with life-threatening injuries after late-night shooting on Centre Parkway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A late-night shooting Thursday on Centre Parkway has left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Police tell us the incident happened right before 11 p.m. Thursday on Centre Parkway near the intersection with Appian Way.

Police say they were responding to a report of a person down when they found the shooting victim.

It's too early to tell if this is the result of anything criminal, police say.

Officers also have not released any information about a possible suspect.

This story is developing, stay with us for the latest updates.