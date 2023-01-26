Marion County man found guilty of intentional murder, previously indicted in 2020

LEBANON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Marion County man was found guilty by jury on January 25 of intentional murder with an aggravating circumstance.

According to officials, 51-year-old Timothy R. Mays of Lebanon murdered Nina Hunt while and IPO was in effect.

The jury also found Mays guilty of violation of Kentucky IPO/DVO and tampering with physical evidence.

Mays was previously indicted on the same charges by the Marion County Jury in June 2020.

Officials say that he is scheduled to be formally sentenced before a Marion County Circuit Judge on February 16.