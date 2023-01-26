Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Marion County man found guilty of intentional murder, previously indicted in 2020

image (6).png
Marion County Detention Center
image (6).png
Posted at 2:49 PM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 15:22:41-05

LEBANON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Marion County man was found guilty by jury on January 25 of intentional murder with an aggravating circumstance.

According to officials, 51-year-old Timothy R. Mays of Lebanon murdered Nina Hunt while and IPO was in effect.

The jury also found Mays guilty of violation of Kentucky IPO/DVO and tampering with physical evidence.

Mays was previously indicted on the same charges by the Marion County Jury in June 2020.

Officials say that he is scheduled to be formally sentenced before a Marion County Circuit Judge on February 16.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community