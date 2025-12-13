Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Masked man robs Chase Bank in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A masked man robbed a Chase Bank in Lexington Saturday afternoon, escaping on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the suspect handed a teller a note demanding money around 12:15 p.m. at the branch on Alysheba Way. The robber fled before officers arrived.

Investigators describe the suspect as a Black man, approximately 5-foot-7, wearing a black hoodie and black pants. His face was covered during the robbery.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them immediately.

