Mercer Co. man arrested, charged with attempted murder of first responder

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Mercer County Sheriff's Office says that a person was arrested and is charged with attempted murder of a first responder following a shooting.

According to the sheriff's office, on Thursday night, they were attempting to locate a suspect for the Anderson County Sheriff's Office and also serve them two active Mercer County warrants, when a MCSO deputy was involved in a shooting.

The sheriff's office says that no one was hurt and the suspect was taken to the Jessamine County Detention Center.

The detention center website lists Troy Simmons, who is charged with the following:



attempted murder of a first responder;

first-degree fleeing or evading police;

first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer;

possession of marijuana;

buying or possessing drug paraphernalia;

resisting arrest;

third-degree terroristic threatening;

first-degree criminal mischief;

two counts of failure to appear.

The sheriff's office says the shooting is under investigation by Kentucky State Police.