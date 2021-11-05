Missing teen rescued from car on I-75 in Laurel County, suspect arrested

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Laurel County officials arrested James Herbert Brick, 61, of Cherokee, North Carolina, at the intersection of I-75 at KY 80 (Exit 41) around 12:30 pm Thursday, November 4.

The arrest occurred after Laurel Sheriff's investigators were dispatched by Laurel 911 to observe for a silver colored Toyota passenger car that was allegedly traveling through the construction area north of London, reportedly traveling southbound.

The complainant was behind the vehicle and noticed a female passenger in the vehicle making hand gestures that are known on TikTok as a way to represent domestic violence. The complainant advised 911 that the female appeared to be in distress and that the vehicle was being driven by a male subject.

As the vehicle traveled southbound on I–75, the complainant continued to follow the vehicle giving Laurel 911 dispatch updates on the suspect’s vehicle's location.

Laurel Sheriff's investigators positioned themselves at exit 41 and were advised by the complainant that the vehicle was exiting at that exit. Laurel Sheriff officials conducted a traffic stop on the Toyota passenger car and conducted an investigation on its occupants.

Upon investigation, the female passenger was a reported missing juvenile as of Tuesday morning from Asheville, North Carolina, confirmed through NCIC.

The female juvenile told Sheriff's investigators that she had gotten with the male subject and traveled through North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, and into Ohio where the accused had relatives. When the male subject’s relatives realized that the female in his custody was under age and reported missing, the accused left Ohio traveling southbound and the female juvenile then began attempting to get motorists attention to call 911.

During the investigation deputies also located a phone in the accused possession that allegedly portrayed a juvenile female in a sexual manner.

Brick was charged with unlawful imprisonment – first-degree; possession of matter sex performance by a minor over the age of 12 but under age 18 – first offense.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.