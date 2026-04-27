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Montgomery County deputies arrest 60-year-old man in connection with shooting investigation

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Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
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Posted

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 60-year-old man in connection with an early morning shooting on McCroskey Way on Saturday.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies arrested Charles Miller and charged him with first-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. He is currently being held at the Montgomery County Regional Jail.

The victim was transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital and remains there at this time, according to the sheriff's office.

The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information should call 859-498-8704.

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