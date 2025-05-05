Montgomery County man arrested on child sexual abuse charges, KSP investigating

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Montgomery County man has been arrested as a result of a child sexual abuse investigation, according to Kentucky State Police.

On April 30, the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch says they interviewed 39-year-old Mark Hamilton after an investigation revealed the suspect was distributing sexually explicit images of juveniles on a file-sharing site.

According to KSP, a search warrant was executed at Hamilton's residence, and "equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP's forensic laboratory for examination."

KSP says the investigation is ongoing and Hamilton is booked in the Montgomery County Detention Center.

Hamilton is charged with the following:

