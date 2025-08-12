Montgomery County man charged with attempted rape, citation reveals

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An arrest citation reveals that a Montgomery County man is charged with attempted rape after he is accused of attacking a woman on a walking trail in Mount Sterling on Monday.

According to the citation, the Mount Sterling Police Department responded to the Adena Trail walking path in the downtown area for a reported robbery and sexual assault.

The citation notes that when police arrived on the scene, they found a woman with "visible injuries to her neck and knee." The woman was taken to a local hospital, and when en route, the citation states that the woman identified the suspect, Dakota Miles, as her attacker.

According to the citation, the woman told police that she was walking on the trail when she was "attacked from behind, placed in a choke hold and dragged over to the McCormick Lumber buildings from the walking trail against her will."

The citation states that the woman told police that Miles demanded money from her, but she had none, so he took her cell phone and sexually assaulted her.

According to the citation, DNA evidence and video footage from the area were obtained.

Miles is booked in the Montgomery County Regional Jail and charged with first-degree attempted rape, kidnapping an adult, and first-degree robbery.