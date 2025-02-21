Montgomery County Sheriff's Office searching for armed robbery suspect

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery on Feb. 20.

According to officials, the robbery occurred at Check Exchange near the intersection of Indian Mound and Winchester Road.

Officials say the suspect is described as a white male, wearing all black and reportedly displaying a handgun.

The sheriff's office investigators report they are checking local businesses and residences for cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to call MCSO at 859-498-8704 or dispatch at 859-498-8720.