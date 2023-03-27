Monticello man arrested, facing charges after high-speed pursuit

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was arrested and is facing several charges after leading officials on a high-speed pursuit in Wayne County late Sunday night.

Zachary E. Lair, of Monticello, was arrested and charged for speeding (26 mph or greater than the speed limit), driving under the influence on suspended operator’s license, 5 counts of wanton endangerment-1st degree (on Police Officer), fleeing or evading Police-1st degree (motor vehicle), and disregarding a traffic control device-traffic light.

At approximately 9:53 p.m. Sunday, a Wayne County deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle because of a suspended operator’s license.

As the deputy approached the vehicle, officials say Lair took off at a high rate of speed, continued east on Highway 90, and ran through a red light at the North Main Street intersection where a Monticello police officer was sitting.

The fleeing vehicle almost struck the officer's vehicle before continuing East on Highway 90 with officers following in pursuit. The car's speed reached over 120 miles per hour and the pursuit was canceled due to safety reasons.

The vehicle was later found sitting off the roadway on Frazer Chapel Road after a male subject was seen in that area. A deputy responded to the area where he located Lair and took him into custody.

Lair was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center on a no release Bond.