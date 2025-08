MONTICELLO, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Monticello Police Department reported that a man was arrested on Monday and charged with indecent exposure involving children.

Police reported that on Monday afternoon 69-year-old James Wilson was arrested at an apartment complex on KY 92 west following allegation that he allegedly "exposed himself inappropriately in the presence of children."

Wilson has been charged with first-degree indecent exposure and second-degree disorderly conduct, police added.