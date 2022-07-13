Monticello man arrested for sex crime against teen

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man from Monticello is facing charges after being arrested in connection with a sex crime.

Jacob Lowe, 21, is charged with first-degree sodomy after performing a sexual act on a 17-year-old teen.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to an incident off Columbia Avenue in Monticello on July 12th. The teen, with his parents present, gave an account of the incident.

The teen recounted that he was asleep at a relative's home when he was awakened by Lowe performing a sex act on him. Lowe allegedly stopped once the teen was awake.

At 10 a.m., deputies interviewed Lowe, who gave a statement matching the teen's account.

Lowe is currently in the Wayne County Detention Center.

