Monticello man arrested in connection to laundromat burglary after tips identify suspect

MONTICELLO, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Monticello man was arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with a morning burglary at a local laundromat after community members provided tips that helped police identify the suspect.

The Monticello Police Department reported that 32-year-old Jacob Coffey was taken into custody at 4:30 p.m. following an investigation into the burglary at The Wash House laundromat in the Tradeway Shopping Center.

Police received several tips through their Crime Tip Line identifying Coffey as the individual shown in photos posted on the department's Facebook page. Officers were able to match previous photos of Coffey using a distinctive "Cadillac" tattoo on the top of his hand, the department detailed.

At around 4:15 p.m., Coffey was reportedly seen at a Coin Star machine inside Walmart exchanging a quantity of coins for cash, prompting a 911 call and police response.

A short time later, an officer located Coffey in the drive-thru at Little Caesars and took him into custody without incident.

Coffey has been charged with third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and criminal mischief.