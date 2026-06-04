Monticello man arrested on multiple charges after standoff with deputies

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Monticello man is facing multiple charges, including two counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer, after a standoff with Wayne County Sheriff's deputies and a Monticello police officer.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office reported that Richard Price was arrested at around 3:08 p.m. on June 3 at his residence on Auction Street in Monticello.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were attempting to serve a court order at Price's residence when negotiations broke down. Deputies, along with a Monticello police officer, reportedly negotiated with Price for several minutes in an attempt to have him exit the residence.

When negotiations failed, officials reported that law enforcement was forced to make entry. Price continued to resist arrest inside the residence and was physically taken into custody.

Due to Price's condition at the time of arrest, he was transported to Wayne County Hospital for a medical clearance. After receiving clearance, Price was transported to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Price was lodged on the following charges: