Monticello man arrested on several charges after allegedly headbutting officer

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Monticello man has been arrested and is facing several charges after he allegedly headbutted an officer upon arrest.

Jonathan Brown, of Monticello, is facing charges of fleeing or evading police-2nd degree (on foot), resisting arrest, assault-3rd degree (on police or probation officer), and disorderly conduct-2nd degree.

At approximately 7:25 p.m. on April 3, deputies received a tip of Brown, who had warrants out for his arrest, on Homestead Heights in the city limits of Monticello.

Deputies responded to the scene, and Brown began to run away when he noticed them. After a short foot pursuit, deputies took Brown into custody.

As the deputies walked Brown back to the patrol vehicle, authorities said he continuously tried to pull away while screaming.

While attempting to place Brown in the vehicle, officials say he resisted and headbutted a deputy, causing a minor injury. Deputies had to use physical force to place Brown in the patrol vehicle.

Brown was arrested on a Wayne County District Court Complaint Warrant of Arrest for fleeing or evading Police-2nd degree (on foot). The warrant was obtained by Monticello police after Brown fled on foot from an officer on February 4.

Brown was also arrested on two warrants of arrest for failure to appear for pre-trial conferences on the underlying charges of theft by unlawful taking or disposition-shoplifting and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.