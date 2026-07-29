Monticello towing company owner arrested for listing customer's vehicle for sale on Facebook

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Troy K. Hicks, owner and operator of Hicks Towing in Monticello, was arrested July 28, on felony charges after a Wayne County Sheriff's Office investigation found he illegally listed a customer's vehicle for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, Hicks Towing was dispatched on July 1, through the Wayne County 911 Dispatch Center's rotating wrecker list to a vehicle accident on Kentucky Highway East 92.

Officials noted that the vehicle's owner had reportedly not requested a specific towing company, so Hicks Towing was assigned to remove the vehicle and transport it to their storage lot.

On July 27, a deputy received a complaint about an unauthorized vehicle listing on Facebook Marketplace posted under Hicks' personal account, according to officials.

An investigation found that Hicks did not contact the vehicle's owner before listing it for sale, did not legally transfer ownership of the vehicle, and did not follow Kentucky statutory requirements that would allow a towing company owner to obtain legal ownership before selling a vehicle, according to officials.

Investigators also determined the vehicle did not meet the statutory requirements that would have allowed Hicks Towing to pursue legal ownership at all.

A deputy arrested Hicks on July 28 and he faces felony charges of theft by unlawful taking or disposition of an auto valued at $1,000 to less than $10,000, and tampering with physical evidence.