Morehead police release sketch of suspect in ongoing sexual assault investigation

Morehead Police Department
Posted at 4:09 PM, Nov 11, 2022
MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Morehead Police Department has released a sketch photo of a suspect who is wanted for questioning in an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

Police say the sexual assault occurred in east Morehead on October 23, 2022, between the hours of 4:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m.

Morehead police describe the suspect as a white male around 6 feet tall with dirty blonde/brown hair, dirty blonde/brownish red facial hair, wearing a blue shirt, reddish ball cap with a white letter, and boots.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Smith or Detective Caudill at (606) 784-7511 ext. 207. You may remain anonymous.

Police say the FBI provided technical assistance in creating the sketch.

