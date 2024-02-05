Mother accused of scalding son in 2022 pleads not guilty

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An Owsley County mother accused of scalding her son in May 2022 entered a not-guilty plea in circuit court.

Alexis Powell is accused of intentionally forcing her son to stand in hot or boiling water as punishment “until such time as the skin turned gray and began to peel from the minor child’s feet,” according to court records. At the time of the incident, her son was three years old.

She was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a minor, criminal abuse of a child, and wanton endangerment. Her son was left with second and third-degree burns, according to court records.

Powell was appointed an attorney in court on Monday and waived a formal arraignment.

She is lodged in Three Forks Regional Jail on a $150,000 cash bond and a status hearing is set for March 4.