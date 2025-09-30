Mount Sterling man charged with 2nd-degree manslaughter in July fatal crash

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Mount Sterling man was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection with a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred in July in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office reported that 35-year-old Matthew Blackburn was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree manslaughter. On Sept. 26, evidence was presented to a grand jury in Montgomery County and an indictment was returned.

The charges stem from a deadly two-vehicle crash that reportedly occurred on Indian Mound near Old Owingsville Road on July 3 and resulted in the death of a man.

Blackburn was taken into custody without incident at his residence and transported to the Powell County Detention Center, according to officials.

The sheriff's office has not released additional details about the circumstances of the crash.