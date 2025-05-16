Mount Vernon police searching for 'armed and dangerous' man

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Mount Vernon Police Department says they are looking for an "armed and dangerous" man who is wanted on several charges.

According to police, Bradly Dylan Wyatt was last seen on Scaffold Cane Road in Rockcastle County driving a white 2016 Chevrolet truck with license plate #M8H609.

Police say that he is reportedly heading towards Madison County. If you see Wyatt or his truck, do not approach but call 911.

According to police, Wyatt is wanted on the following charges:

