Murder investigation underway in Pulaski County, sheriff reports

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones reports that a murder investigation is underway after a 35-year-old man was shot and killed overnight Sunday.

According to Sheriff Jones, just before 1:30 a.m. on July 6, officers responded to a home on Garland Road for reports of a person who had been shot.

When arriving on the scene, officials say they found the victim identified as Thomas Wayne Dick of Indiana from a gunshot wound. Officials note that he was later determined to be deceased at the scene.

According to officials, as a result of the investigation, 35-year-old Anthony Scott Emerson of Ohio was charged with murder.

Officials say that Emerson reportedly called Pulaski 911 Dispatch to report the shooting, and that he had shot Dick during an altercation.

Emerson, according to officials, is being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 606-678-5145 or 606-679-8477.