LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A murder suspect is in custody after leading officers on a police chase.

Police say the suspect was involved in a crash at East 5th and North MLK Blvd and ran off. Police were later able to arrest the suspect.

The person's name or any information about the murder they are a suspect in has not been released.

