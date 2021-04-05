Neighbor dispute ends with man shot, five arrested

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Five people in Pike County are facing assault charges after a man was shot during a fight.

The Kentucky State Police were responding to a shots fired call. KSP troopers and investigators responded to a residence on Chloe Road where they discovered a property dispute between neighbors had led to an altercation and one man being shot. Surveillance footage from Mountain Top News shows the fight breaking out on Sunday.

The initial investigation indicated Jerry Coleman discharged a firearm during the altercation with five individuals.

David Taylor was the victim of the gunshot and suffered a gunshot wound. He was transported to Pikeville Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jerry Coleman was transported by Lifeguard Ambulance Service to Pikeville Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Police added Coleman was the one who discharged the the gun.

As a result of the investigation, the following individuals were arrested and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center:

Teresa Taylor, 51 years old of Pikeville, was charged with one count of Assault 4th Degree.

Amber Chaney, 29 years old of Pikeville, was charged with one count of Assault 4th Degree.

Britney Johnson, 31 years old of Pikeville, was charged with one count of Assault 4th Degree.

Joshua Chaney, 31 years old of Pikeville, was charged with one count of Assault 4th Degree.

David Taylor, 56 years old of Pikeville, was charged with one count of Assault 2nd Degree, but remained at Pikeville Medical Center to receive treatment for his injuries.

The investigation will be presented to the Pike County Grand Jury for any additional charges.