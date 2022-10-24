Watch Now
Neighbors recount shooting that left 3 hurt on Winchester Road

Posted at 11:11 PM, Oct 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-23 23:11:17-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The shooting that left three injured on Winchester Road on Sunday morning could have easily included a fourth.

Marcus Young showed LEX18 where a bullet entered his living room and became lodged in the wall on the other side of the room.

“If it went straight through this way it would have probably hit me,” he said, explaining it came just feet away from hitting him and his wife.

Had it struck a few feet to their right it could have hit their son.

“I was just shaken up,” he said.

The bullets did injure three people, all making it to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, according to Lexington Police.

Some witnesses described hearing as many as 30 shots in the middle of the night. They added Hillcrest Ave was littered with shell casings.

While multiple neighbors said they thought the shooting had something to do with a nearby nightclub reopening, employees at two nearby businesses said it was related to a party at a restaurant.

This is the second time since he moved in last April that a bullet has damaged their home, Young said.

“I just wish people would be not so reckless, it’s not worth it, its putting lives in danger really,” he said.

Anyone with any information on this investigation is asked to reach out to Lexington Police.

