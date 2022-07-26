NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Nelson County man has been charged with manslaughter after another man was found dead from an illegal drug overdose.

On Saturday, July 23, 37-year-old James Boone, of New Haven, was found dead inside a home on Leslie Clark Road. Investigators determined the cause of death was an overdose.

A Nelson County detective discovered the illegal narcotics that killed Boone were sold to him by 42-year-old Michael Downs, also of New Haven.

Deputies and the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force say they investigated a home on Edgewood Drive on Monday. They did not locate Downs but gathered evidence through a search warrant.

Later that day in Bardstown, Downs was spotted inside a car during a traffic stop. He was transported to Nelson County Sheriff's Office, and following an interview with a detective, Downs was charged with second-degree manslaughter in Boone's death.

This investigation remains ongoing.

