New details revealed in shooting at candidate's headquarters

FILE - This file photo provided by Louisville Metro Department of Corrections shows Quintez Brown. On Monday, March 28, 2022, Brown, who police said fired a handgun at a Louisville, Ky., mayoral candidate, was indicted on attempted murder and endangerment charges. (Louisville Metro Department of Corrections via AP, File)
Posted at 11:28 PM, Apr 15, 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say the man accused of shooting at a Louisville mayoral candidate had visited the politician’s home the day before the attack, but left after the gun he brought with him jammed.

Prosecutors allege that 22-year-old Quintez Brown then went to Craig Greenberg's campaign headquarters and shot at him.

Officials say Brown wanted to kill Greenberg to prevent him from winning the upcoming mayoral election.

Magistrate Judge Colin Lindsay on Friday granted Brown’s release to home incarceration, but the suspect remains in federal custody because the judge also granted a request from federal prosecutors to pause the release while they file an appeal.

