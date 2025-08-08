New documents reveal details on Lexington man charged in connection with teens' disappearance

(LEX 18) — New documents have revealed more information about a Lexington man charged in connection with the disappearance and murder of two teenagers.

Jesus Reyes Rodriguez is charged with tampering with physical evidence in the case.

LEX 18 has obtained a stewards ruling from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission showing that Reyes Rodriguez worked as an exercise rider at Churchill Downs. His rider license was suspended following his arrest.

This case is connected to the disappearances of 15-year-old Aoun Basboos and 16-year-old Ali Naqvi.

Naqvi was found dead in May, just days after a shots-fired call on Spangler Drive.

Basboos is still missing, but presumed dead.

Reyes Rodriguez's son, Jesus Eduardo Reyes-Campo, is charged with two counts of murder.