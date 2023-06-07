Nicholas Co. woman arrested after father found dead months later in same recliner

CARLISLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Nicholas County woman was arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse after her father—who passed away in August 2022—was found by police months later in the same recliner where he died.

Angela Board is charged with abuse of a corpse. Her preliminary hearing was waived Wednesday morning and her case was sent to a grand jury.

Police executed a search warrant May 12 and found a man, Raymond Board, dead in the living room of a trailer on Myers Road, according to a citation.

Board stated her father had passed away in the recliner August 5, 2022 but she did not report his death to anyone, a citation says.

Police say some of the bones in Raymond's right lower leg were missing. The citations says Board stated she believes one of the dogs on the property might have eaten the bones in his leg.

His body was taken by the Nicholas County Coroner.

Angela was taken to Bourbon County Detention Center.

KSP is investigating.