Nicholasville murder suspect on the run, considered armed and dangerous

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police are looking for a man they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Detectives with the Nicholasville Police Department have obtained arrest warrants for 54-year-old Kenneth Strange, of Nicholasville.

Officers say they were called to Lauren Drive early Wednesday morning for a possible death investigation. A family member told officers a woman was found dead inside the home. Investigators later determined the woman had been shot.

Strange is charged with Murder and Tampering with Physical Evidence. Officers are currently working with several jurisdictions across the Commonwealth in an attempt to locate him.

If anyone knows where he is, contact your local law enforcement agency.