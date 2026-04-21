Nicholasville police, DEA seize 47 kilograms of cocaine valued at over $2 million in overnight bust

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A joint operation involving the Nicholasville Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit and DEA agents resulted in the seizure of 47 kilograms of cocaine valued at more than $2 million.

The department reported that four people now face federal prosecution following the overnight arrests and searches.

Investigators took couriers into custody near Man O’ War Boulevard and Boston Road in Lexington. Authorities also executed a search warrant at the Hampton Inn on East Brannon Road in Nicholasville.

During the operation, law enforcement recovered the cocaine, $15,000, and a firearm, according to the department.

The arrests were the product of an extensive investigation requiring months of surveillance and intelligence gathering. The efforts focused on a fentanyl and cocaine trafficking organization emanating from Mexico, the department reported.

The investigation is ongoing.