Nicholasville police led investigation results in man charged with child pornography possession

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Nicholasville Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division arrested Mark Furber following a joint investigation into child sexual exploitation material.

The department detailed that Furber faces seven counts of possessing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12 years of age and five counts of distributing obscene matter.

The Nicholasville Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division led the investigation in collaboration with the Garrard County Sheriff's Office and the Jessamine County Sheriff's Office.

The Nicholasville Police Department thanked both partner agencies for their assistance and cooperation throughout the investigation.