North Laurel Middle School teacher arrested for alleged drug possession, assaulting a police officer

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A North Laurel Middle School teacher has been arrested after she allegedly had narcotics on her while on school grounds and also allegedly assaulted a police officer.

43-year-old Melissa Neeley was arrested Wednesday afternoon by Laurel County Public Schools Police.

According to Neeley's arrest citation, police obtained a search warrant to look into her purse and vehicle. The responding officer found several pill bottles, one of which contained the improper medication for Hydrocodone. The prescription was for a 7.5, and the pill inside was a 10, according to the citation. There was also a blue plastic pill crusher and a "white powder residue" located both inside her purse and vehicle.

Neeley is charged with buying and possessing drug paraphernalia, prescription of a controlled substance that's not properly contained, and 3rd-degree assault of a police officer. She's being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center.