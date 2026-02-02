Northern Kentucky man charged after allegedly pointing gun at crowd outside elementary school

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An arrest citation reveals that a northern Kentucky man is facing several charges after he allegedly threatened people with a gun outside of an elementary school on Saturday afternoon.

According to the citation, the Boone County Sheriff's Department responded to Walton Verona Elementary School on Saturday just before 2 p.m. for reports of a person with a weapon.

When arriving on the scene, the citation details that deputies made contact with several witnesses, one of whom had video footage of the suspect, identified as Steven Hamblin, showing him pointing a handgun at a crowd in the school parking lot.

According to the citation, Hamblin reportedly wanted to speak with a coach in the parking lot after a youth basketball game, and a "verbal argument ensued." During their interaction, the citation states that there was a "small scuffle," and the two were separated, in which Hamblin reportedly retrieved a handgun from his vehicle and began pointing it at them.

As a result of the investigation, the citation notes that Hamblin was located at his residence, where he told officers that he "was defending his family who was being attacked."

Hamblin was booked in the Boone County Jail and charged with the following:



seven counts of first-degree wanton endangerment;

unlawful possession of a weapon on school property;

endangering the welfare of a minor;

tampering with physical evidence.

His bond is set at $200,000 cash.