Nurse tech charged with sodomy after alleged sexual assault at Lexington rehab center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A nurse technician at Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Center has been charged with first-degree sodomy after he allegedly sexually assaulted a patient recovering from spinal surgery in October, a criminal complaint detailed.

According to the complaint, 61-year-old Johnnie Sparkman was arrested on charges of first-degree sodomy involving a person incapable of consent due to physical helplessness. The incident reportedly occurred on Oct. 23 at the rehabilitation facility in Lexington.

The complaint reported that the victim was transferred to Cardinal Hill on Oct. 22 after undergoing spinal surgery on Oct. 16.

The complaint revealed that Sparkman allegedly sexually assaulted the victim and made inappropriate statements during her time at the facility.

Further, the citation noted that investigators received text messages as evidence in the incident.

Sparkman was arrested and his bond was set at $5,000, the citation detailed.