BELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington woman was arrested after her involvement in a shooting with officers on Monday in Bradfordtown.

According to police, 47-year-old Rebecca Caldwell was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center after the incident.

Caldwell is charged with criminal facilitation to commit murder and hindering prosecution or apprehension.

Police say one person is dead, but all officers at the scene were safe.

Kentucky State Police are investigating the shooting.