Ohio man arrested for vehicular homicide in fatal Kentucky interstate crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 54-year-old Xenia, Ohio man has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide under the influence following a fatal two-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Laurel County, Kentucky.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported that Steven Jones was arrested by the U.S. Marshal Service in Ohio on Feb. 6. He is currently lodged in Greene County Jail in Ohio and awaits extradition back to Kentucky.

The fatal crash occurred on Jan. 13, at around 3 a.m. on Interstate 75 southbound near mile marker 46 in Laurel County. An Nissan Altima passenger car, driven by William Darnell of Corbin, Kentucky, collided with a stationary tractor trailer reportedly stopped in a travel lane.

Darnell died as a result of the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

Jones faces charges of vehicular homicide under the influence, officials added.