Ohio man receives 2 life sentences for double murder of young Kentucky sisters

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — 36-year-old John Tooson received two life sentences in Boyd Circuit Court for the 2022 murders of sisters Selina Easter and Summer Algarakhuly, Attorney General Russell Coleman announced.

Tooson, who had reportedly been in a relationship with Easter shot both women while Algarakhuly's newborn daughter was in a nearby room, Coleman reported. Tooson later fled and was captured by authorities in Ohio.

Tooson pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, one count of first-degree robbery, one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, one count of wanton endangerment, and being a persistent felony offender.

Both Easter and Algarakhuly were mothers. Selina was 20 years old and Summer was 18.

"The plea and sentencing of John Tooson brings accountability for the senseless and tragic loss of two young lives, Selina and Summer," Boyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Rhonda Copley said. "Nothing can bring Selina and Summer back to their young children and family, but our office hopes that this plea and sentencing can bring peace to the family. We are grateful to the Ashland Police Department for their work on this case. Our thoughts remain with the family as they continue to grieve Selina and Summer."

Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman also addressed the sentences.

"A mother can never be replaced. The sentences delivered do not heal the emptiness left behind, but, we hope, provide justice for all those who loved these two young women."

The Ashland Police Department investigated the case.