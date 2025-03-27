1 person arrested after robbing Richmond Road Kroger in Lexington, police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department announced that one person has been arrested following a robbery at Kroger on Richmond Road in Lexington on Thursday.

Lexington police say that 44-year-old Randall Curtis was arrested shortly after the incident and charged with "Robbery 2nd Degree," and taken to the Fayette County Detention Center.

Police say they responded to Kroger at 8:11 a.m. to a report of a robbery. Curtis reportedly entered the store, approached the service desk with a note demanding cash, and then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Curtis' vehicle was located by police a short time later, with the assistance of camera footage and the department's Real-Time Intelligence Center, which includes the traffic camera network and Flock license plate readers.