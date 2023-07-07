One arrested after shots fired in University of Kentucky parking garage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A male has been arrested after shots were fired early Friday morning in a University of Kentucky parking garage, according to UK PR.

University of Kentucky Police received a call at approximately 3:30 a.m. Friday of a male subject outside of UK Chandler Hospital waving a firearm.

The individual went into the parking garage across from the hospital on Transcript Avenue.

The male subject fired three shots into the walls and ceiling of the garage.

UK Police and Lexington Police took the subject into custody.

No injuries were sustained by anyone but the individual is being evaluated at Chandler Hospital.

There are charges are pending at this time.