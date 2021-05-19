One arrested, one on the loose after police chase that started in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — One juvenile has been arrested and another suspect is still on the loose after a police chase following a robbery.

At 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Frankfort E-911 received a call of an armed robbery at an AT&T store.

The caller advised that two males had come into the store posing as customers, brandished a firearm and demanded multiple cell phones. The two left the store with 20-30 cell phones. The suspects fled in a maroon Ford Explorer.

A short time later the vehicle was located on I-64 by Frankfort Police Officers. The suspects refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated. The suspects were pursued through Franklin, Shelby, and Jefferson County. The suspects were able to get out of the vehicle and flee on foot. One juvenile suspect was found and taken into custody in the Middletown Area in Jefferson County. The second suspect is still at large.

The vehicle, stolen from a Louisville car dealership, and the stolen property was recovered. The juvenile will be charged with Robbery 1st degree and other charges to be determined.