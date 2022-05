LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is dead after a late-night shooting in Lexington.

At 11:21 p.m. Saturday night Lexington Police were called to the 700 block of Florence Avenue with reports of a person who had been shot.

When police arrived they found one man who was dead.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Lexington Police at (859)258-3600.

If this shooting is investigated as a homicide, it will be Lexington's 17th so far this year.