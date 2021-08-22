One dead, three injured in separate Lexington shootings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person has died and three others are hurt after two separate shootings in Lexington.

The first happened around 4:45 a.m. Sunday at the Waffle House on South Broadway. When police got to the scene, they found three adult victims, one of which died. The two others were taken to the hospital for treatment. They are expected to survive.

Police say around 15 minutes later, they found another person with a gunshot wound at Tates Creek Road and Armstrong Mill Road. The person was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police did not say if they believe both shootings were connected.