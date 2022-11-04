One injured in shooting on Hollow Creek Road, Lexington police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are investigating a shooting that left one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say shortly after 2:00 p.m. Friday, a shooting took place on Hollow Creek Road. It's unclear what led up to the shooting, but officers say a group of people showed up at the hospital, and one had a gunshot wound. That person, police say, has non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, one person has been detained in connection to the case. They say they located a car they believe was involved in another location.

This is a developing story. We're working to learn more information.