ONE Lexington speaks on latest violence and what's being done to prevent more

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The City of Lexington saw a slight uptick in violence over the weekend. Now, the year's total homicide count is 21. ONE Lexington posted on social media, pointing out that seven lives were lost to gun violence over the last 10 days.

ONE Lexington’s director, Devine Carama, says, "We're heartbroken. Obviously, we knew that the progress that we made this year, we knew there were gonna be spikes here and there but we never could have predicted this. And even in a meeting with law enforcement this morning, a lot of this isn't connected."

Over the weekend, ONE Lexington was joined by community and city leaders as they walked through downtown Lexington, speaking to young people. This comes ahead of an initiative they hope to launch next spring called "Downtown Peacekeepers." The group's goal will be to engage with youth, identify conflict hotspots, and work with law enforcement.

Carama says, "Obviously there is nothing for a child downtown after midnight, yet we're seeing a growing number. And so, we're not down there to impede anybody having a good time. We are down there in partnership."

Mayor Linda Gorton spoke about efforts being made by the entire community to curb violence in the city. She explains that it's up to everyone in the community to get involved in the change they want to see.

She says, "We're big believers in the volunteers, if you will, who are right there every day in the neighborhood with these kids when these things happen."

Council member Liz Sheehan joined the “Downtown Peacekeepers” and said:

"On Saturday night, I had the opportunity to volunteer with the Downtown Peacekeepers from midnight to 3 a.m. Public and community safety requires us all to do our part with the various skill sets and perspectives we can bring to the table. The interdisciplinary approach that One Lexington takes with Lexington residents, especially our youth, demonstrates to me the positive impact of the long-term community-building work they are engaged in.

Devine explains that this new initiative could help prevent conflict and make downtown safer over time.

He asks, "How can we continue those conversations? Build stronger relationships? Stop potential conflict? But then also, you know, try to encourage them to leave downtown — and that this is not the place for you."

City leaders are continuing to work with the community to keep the city safe.

