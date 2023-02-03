Watch Now
One man dead after shooting in Grayson County, KSP investigating

Posted at 11:28 AM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 11:29:55-05

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Grayson County.

According to KSP, they received a call around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday from the Grayson County Sheriff's Office requesting help in the investigation.

The shooting occurred near the 100 block of Keith's Crossing in the Short Creek community.

The initial investigation revealed that there was a confrontation between two neighbors over a dog and that 42-year-old Michael Baker shot an adult male victim.

Police say that the adult male was pronounced dead on the scene by the Greyson County Coroner's Office.

The victim's body was taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office in Louisville for an autopsy.

Officials are not releasing the victim's name at this time and the case will be turned over to the Grayson County Grand Jury.

