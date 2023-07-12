One man dead following shooting in McCreary County, two juveniles arrested

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is dead following a shooting on Sunday evening at a residence on Wagon Ridge Road in McCreary County.

Troopers responded to a 911 call of a dispute between 36-year-old Robert L. Lowe and 42-year-old Gabriel N. Campbell.

After an initial investigation, police determined that a male juvenile shot Lowe while he was in the driver's seat of a vehicle.

Lowe was pronounced dead by the McCreary County Coroner, and his body was taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Police arrested the male juvenile on Sunday on charges of murder.

After further investigation, police arrested a second juvenile who was also charged with murder.

Both juveniles are in the Adair County Youth Development Center.

This case is still under investigation by Kentucky State Police.