LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is hurt after a shooting at a Lexington gas station Sunday morning.

Police said they responded to the Marathon gas station on New Circle Road around 3 a.m.

When they arrived, they said they found a man who had been shot and that he was taken to the hospital.

Police are told the victim's injuries are non-life-threatening.

They are still searching for the suspect.